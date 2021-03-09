Kate Hudson shares gorgeous baby bump photo – but it's not what you think! The Music star is a doting mum to three children

Kate Hudson is a doting mum to three children between the ages of 16 and two, and hasn't ruled out expanding her family in the future.

And on Monday, the Music star was in a nostalgic mood as she reminisced about her pregnancies in a number of beautiful snapshots.

The pictures were among a series of photos to mark International Women's Day, showing the Hollywood actress at her baby shower surrounded by her friends, and working out while heavily pregnant.

VIDEO: Kate Hudson supported by her whole family at Golden Globes

Other images featured her famous mother Goldie Hawn and only daughter Rani Rose.

Fans were quick to react to the sweet pictures, with Jennifer Aniston being one of the first to like the images, while Livia Firth commented with a series of love heart emojis.

In the caption, Kate wrote: "International Women's Day: celebrating all the women who keep me grounded and sane at times and also remind me that we have a wild side that should be nurtured and expressed.

Kate Hudson shared a gorgeous baby bump photo on IWD

"What would I do without you?! Some ladies missing from this little slide show because there aren't enough slides. I'll take that as a great sign. Sending love to all women today!"

Kate wasn't the only member of her family to pay tribute to all the females in her life on International Women's Day.

The star's mum Goldie also shared a series of gorgeous pictures, including one with Kate and Rani, and another of her with her oldest granddaughter Rio, eight, who is the daughter of Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn Bartlett.

The Hollywood star at her baby shower

In the caption, the First Wives Club star wrote: "I salute all women everywhere today. We take care of our loved ones and move mountains.

"Girls stay close together and support one another - that kind of love can't be matched."

Kate is also a doting mum to two sons – Bingham, who she shares with ex Matt Bellamy, and Ryder, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

