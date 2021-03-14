Goldie Hawn's family's baby joy revealed as star becomes grandmother again - details The First Wives Club star and Kurt Russell are grandparents again!

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell love nothing more than spending time with their grandchildren, and the celebrity couple are now grandparents again.

While it was revealed last year that their son Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner were expecting their first child over Christmas, the couple had waited to officially announce the news of their baby's arrival.

However, in Meredith's latest post, the actress shared a series of gorgeous pictures of the star from a pregnancy fashion shoot with Vogue, and revealed that their son, Buddy Prine Russell, arrived two weeks after the photos were taken.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances around the kitchen with Kurt Russell

She wrote: "VOGUE, BABY! And right after these photos we HAD A BABY, BABY!April issue of @voguemagazine in our van, Carnella, which we lived in for a big chunk of my pregnancy.

"2 weeks after these photos were taken we welcomed the heavenly Buddy Prine Russell into the world! It’s been nothing short of magic. Photo: @tierneygearon."

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law Meredith Hagner and son Wyatt Russell announced their son's arrival

Meredith's followers were quick to react to the happy news, with actress and sister-in-law Kate Hudson writing: "Aw!!!" alongside a series of love heart emojis. TV star Amy Sedaris added: "Congratulations! Love the name."

Buddy is Goldie and Kurt's seventh grandchild and fifth grandson. Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn Bartlett have three children – sons Bohdi and Wilder and daughter Rio, while daughter Kate is also mum to three children.

Goldie and Kate Hudson at Meredith's baby shower

The Music actress shares son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani with partner Danny Fujikawa.

Goldie and Kurt had opened up about their seventh grandchild ahead of Buddy's arrival during an interview with USA Today in December.

The pair revealed that he was due on Christmas Day. Kurt said: "We're looking for a really great Christmas present this year." Goldie added that it was "pretty awesome".

Goldie's family are incredibly close

The actress loves nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

