Eva Mendes shares hilarious picture after makeover from daughters The actress joked she has become 'their canvas' in recent months

Eva Mendes has shared a hilarious snapshot of life at home with her two daughters.

The actress revealed she has become "their canvas" in recent months, allowing them to perform their own unique makeover on mom.

In the picture the 46-year-old had a strong dark eyebrow, with red lipstick, pink blusher - and blue paint around her chin.

She was also rocking a fun turban and big hoop earrings.

Eva shared her new look on Instagram

"My kids did this to me. Again. From head to toe. I guess, when in doubt, be their canvas," she captioned the post.

Eva has two girls; Esmeralda Amada, six, and Amada Lee, four, whom she welcomed with partner Ryan Gosling, 40.

Ten months ago in May, she shared another makeover picture, which saw her covered in brightly colored pen scribbles, as well as bright blue creme eyeshadow and purple lipstick.

It's not the first time her girls have used her as a canvas

"I've lost any control I once had," she shared, later adding: "They’ve won."

In October, she spoke about life during lockdown with the girls, joking that it "feels like we are running some kind of bed-and-breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests."

"We really do feel like we are working in a hotel, and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them," she told the Sunday Morning Herald.

"And by the time they go to sleep, we're left to just clean up and talk about how they've treated us that day."

Eva welcomed her girls with Ryan Gosling

Eva and Ryan are one of the most notoriously private couples in Hollywood.

The pair fell in love on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines in 2011 but are rarely seen in public together and keep details of their family life firmly under wraps.

The star has taken a break from acting since becoming a mother, and hasn't appeared in a movie since 2015's Lost River, which was also Ryan's directorial debut.

