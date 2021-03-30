Katharine McPhee rocks bikini weeks after giving birth to son with David Foster Katharine praised her curves weeks after giving birth to her baby boy, Rennie

Katharine McPhee has rocked a terracotta-colored bikini and praised her curves weeks after giving birth to her baby boy, Rennie.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Katharine shared two bathroom snaps as she posed with stylist Monica Rose.

The high-waisted bikini bottoms offered a fuller coverage while the top featured a thick one-shoulder strap; Katharine paired the look with some retro matching sunglasses.

"Loving my curves because my baby gave them to me," she captioned the post.

Katharine praised her bikini body

Katharine has been basking in the glory of motherhood after welcoming her first child last month.

But she found herself in "trouble" with her husband, David Foster, this week after she let slip their son's name on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

Calling into SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on Thursday, Katharine admitted that her music producer husband was "annoyed" with her for sharing their son's name with the world.

She also posed alongside her stylist

"Well, you know, my husband was kind of annoyed. I said, 'What was I supposed to say? Nothing? I'm sorry, we're not sharing the name?'" she said.

"We don't want to be that pretentious over the name, but it's the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private, that you can keep."

The 36-year-old added: "You can't say no to Hoda [Kotb]. My husband's friends with her too. So, I think he's [just like] ‘it's the only thing we have to keep private.’ And I'm sorry. She asked me the question."

Katharine and David welcomed their first child together

Speaking of her son's name, Rennie, Katharine revealed that she and David only decided on it two hours before his birth.

"Rennie David Foster – we love the name. We're so in love with him. It's really, it's so original. And it came to us like honestly, two hours before he was born," she explained.

"It's a family name, but one of his family members didn't tell us about it until hours before he was born. It sort of took my breath away. I was waiting for something like that. And I just didn't think it would happen."

