Ginger Zee had fans falling over themselves to get their hands on her look when she shared a selfie from inside her New York home on Thursday.

The Good Morning America meteorologist delighted her social media followers with a casual snapshot with her pet dog, but it was her outfit which whipped up a frenzy.

Ginger was wearing a tight flesh-coloured top which she'd teamed with some high-waisted, ripped jeans - and everybody loved them.

She was inundated with requests from fans asking where she had bought them and urging her to reveal her shopping secrets.

Ginger didn't leave them waiting long and soon shared her source revealing the jeans were by Agolde and can be purchased on Net-a-Porter.

The GMA star posted the photo from inside her stunning home, with her dog at her feet. She wrote: "When you are trying to take a selfie and Bruce demands to be in the shot."

Ginger's fans loved her $200 Agolde jeans

Her husband, Ben Aaron, had an amusing response as he wrote: "Vicious dog, tore up your pants," making reference to her torn trousers.

Ginger wore her hair in natural curls for the selfie, but just days earlier she shared a photo following a beautiful hair makeover.

Ginger was overjoyed to have had her hair coloured and styled into a glossy new look after months of having to do it herself.

Ginger also shares her home with her two adorable young sons

She thanked the glam squad - who had come out late at night to fix her tresses - when she wrote: "When you find an expert colorist and hair stylist like @melodycraigmc you will find her no matter what... even if it's late night after you land ahead of a tornado outbreak in Alabama.

"Anyone in Birmingham, Alabama that needs hair color— she is the best ever!"

The GMA star's fans agreed with her and wrote: "Love your hair and the variations that your stylist does. Good job," while others called her hair, "beautiful," and "gorgeous".

