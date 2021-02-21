Robin Roberts' & partner Amber's conservatory looks like it belongs in a show home The Good Morning America star has a gorgeous home in Connecticut

Robin Roberts has a beautiful home in Connecticut where she spends her weekends with partner Amber Laign.

The gorgeous property is a tranquil place for the couple to enjoy time together in following the star's busy working weeks at Good Morning America.

What's more, the stunning house boasts the perfect sunspot in the conservatory, complete with stylish monochrome furniture.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts and Amber Laign enjoy snow day in their huge garden

Over the weekend, a new photo of the couple's beloved pet dog Lukas was posted on Instagram, showing a detailed look at the most relaxing spot in the room.

The pet pooch looked very chilled as he lay across the carpet, in front of a large white sofa. The room also featured house plants, adding some tranquillity to the space.

GMA's Robin Roberts' dog Lukas inside her conservatory in Connecticut

The GMA star is relatively private about her home life but over time has shared other glimpses inside her house, including her huge living room complete with personalised cushions featuring her and Amber's faces, and her wood-panelled kitchen.

The Connecticut home also boasts a huge garden – complete with a hammock, a large swimming pool and a dining area.

During the week, the TV star lives in New York during the week so that she can easily commute to the GMA studios in Times Square.

Robin and partner Amber Laign inside their huge home

Last year in the height of the pandemic, Robin hosted GMA from her home, where she enjoyed spending quality time with Amber and Lukas - who occasionally made appearances too.

Robin presented the morning show from her basement, and joked that it was an easy commute for her, as she simply had to walk down the stairs from her bedroom.

The author enjoyed her time so much working from home, and admitted to feeling apprehensive when she prepared to return to the studios in New York in September.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "Wanted to let you know that I’m leaving our home studio and Monday morning I’ll be back in the @goodmorningamerica studio.

Robin's garden is just as impressive as her home

"Going to do my best to continue the morning message from there though I know it won’t be quite the same without these two by my side!

"While I’m looking forward to being with my wonderful colleagues again, I’m also a bit apprehensive which I understand many have felt in returning to the workplace."

