GMA's Amy Robach leaves fans speechless with latest holiday selfie – and she's glowing! The Good Morning America star is on holiday with husband Andrew Shue

Amy Robach has been enjoying some much-deserved time off work this week and has jetted away for a romantic getaway with husband Andrew Shue.

The Good Morning America star has been giving fans serious envy with her holiday photos, and most recently shared a gorgeous selfie of herself following a run by the sea.

In the picture, Amy looked flawless with minimal makeup as she sat relaxing in the sun, with a bright blue sky in the background of the shot.

"Post run under a magical blue sky and look at that beautiful photobombing friend above [bird emoji]. Finally finished Nothing to See Here and onto our next @audible."

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Enjoy your vacation and keep reading books and share with us. You are so inspiring."

Good Morning America star Amy Robach looked flawless in a post-run selfie

Another wrote: "Such an inspiration. Beautiful lady on a beautiful day." A third added: "Great picture but most of all your smile."

The mother-of-two is passionate about fitness and enjoys going on hikes and running – both outside and at the gym.

The star listens to audiobooks while running and encourages her followers to do the same.

Amy and Andrew's holiday follows shortly after they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary at the beginning of the month, as well as her 48th birthday.

The GMA star has been enjoying time off work with husband Andrew

The presenter paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram, sharing a picture of them outside in the snow alongside a sweet message.

She wrote: "Thank you everyone for all the beautiful well wishes on my birthday - we’ve all learned to appreciate our relationships and remember the fun times we had and will have again - until we can all be in person again.

"Enjoying this beautiful day outside with my love - and my other loves - don’t mind sharing my birthday with my anniversary this year - so much to be grateful for - 48 is great and Happy 11th anniversary my love."

Amy is a regular co-host on GMA

Amy lives in New York's West Village, close to the GMA studios, where she works in the week on both GMA in the mornings and GMA3 in the afternoons.

The star lives with Andrew and her two daughters, Ava, born in 2002, and Analise, born in 2006, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

