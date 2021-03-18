GMA's Ginger Zee leaves fans concerned with worrying storm footage The Good Morning America weather woman has two children with her husband Ben Aaron

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee had her legions of fans worried for her wellbeing on Thursday when she shared unbelievable footage of a storm on her Instagram.

The much-loved meteorologist is no stranger to dangerous weather warnings but her latest clip on social media sent her followers into a frenzy.

Ginger posted a video from inside a car driving alongside a tornado and wrote: "21 reported tornadoes so far. Thankfully most of them have been in rural areas. That’s not to say there has not been damage to homes, vehicles etc and definitely not through with the threat.

"The line is still marching through eastern Mississippi and will get into Alabama tonight and Georgia by the overnight/early morning. Have a way to get your warning."

Her fans thanked her for the weather update but many were desperate to know she was ok and not putting herself in harm's way.

"Stay safe Ginger. We need you," wrote one, while a second urged: "Please be careful," a third asked: "Are you chasing tornadoes?" to which Ginger tied to put all of their minds at rest.

Fans wanted to know she was safe while reporting the dangerous weather conditions

She confirmed: "This is not my video."

Followers who hadn't read Ginger's comment continued to beg her to get to safety though, with one even mentioning her family.

"Be careful. You have a great husband and 2 beautiful kids," the fan wrote.

While Ginger has taken her work on the road to storm-ridden Jackson, Mississippi, she insists she is keeping safe.

Ginger posted a photo of her sons as a break from the challenging job at hand

Earlier in the day she even shared an adorable photo of her two sons on Instagram and wrote: "This photo is giving me life today."

Her fans agreed and wrote: "They are just so cute," and called the youngsters, "gorgeous".

