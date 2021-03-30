Good Morning America's Ginger Zee has been embracing her beautiful natural curls during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now she has her style team back on board - and wow!

The TV meteorologist underwent a stunning transformation recently and proudly showed off the results on Instagram.

MORE: Ginger Zee's poolside outfit sparks major fan reaction

Ginger was overjoyed to have her hair coloured and styled into a glossy new look which looked phenomenal.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Robin Roberts gives tour of her colourful home for special reason

She thanked the glam squad - who had come out late at night to fix her tresses - when she wrote: "When you find an expert colorist and hair stylist like @melodycraigmc you will find her no matter what... even if it's late night after you land ahead of a tornado outbreak in Alabama.

"Anyone in Birmingham, Alabama that needs hair color— she is the best ever!"

The GMA star's fans agreed with her and wrote: "Love your hair and the variations that your stylist does. Good job," while others called her hair, "beautiful," and "gorgeous".

READ: Ginger Zee leaves fans concerned with worrying storm footage

SEE: Good Morning America's hosts' homes are another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more

Ginger's shiny and chic new hair looked lovely

Ginger proved she's not a one-look wonder when she shared a throwback photo of herself in a bikini recently. She had super short hair in the nostalgic beach snapshot and her fans loved it.

"Long, short, curly, straight. You can do it all," commented one follower and others mirrored the statement admitting: "Short hair looks as good as your curls."

SEE: Robin Roberts and Amber's conservatory looks like it belongs in a showroom

Ginger's bouncy curls are also a hit with fans

Ginger addressed her curly hair on social media recently when she said: "The less I do to it, the better the curl gets!"

But she's very happy to have her style team back to help her get camera-ready after months of doing it herself.

Ginger told her followers: "I was definitely spoiled before this year of doing it on my own."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.