GMA's Ginger Zee stepped away from her TV role after receiving sad family news.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ginger explained she’d attended her beloved grandmother’s funeral over the weekend, and shared a rare photo with her siblings.

Ginger wrote: "We had the honor of celebrating our grandma’s life as we laid her to rest Saturday, and my mom got a photo of all 4 of her children, and my siblings made me stand downhill."

The much-loved meteorologist was smiling with her sisters and brother in the photo shared for the heartfelt reason.

Ginger celebrated her grandmother's life with her three siblings at her funeral

Ginger bravely decided to cherish her grandmother's life, rather than mourn her death, and her fans sent her plenty of well wishes.

"So, sorry for your loss," wrote one, while another said: "Sorry to hear about your grandma. Nice to see your siblings."

Many of her followers called her family, "beautiful," and added their condolences.

Ginger is clearly a family woman, and has two young children of her own. She shares her sons with her longtime husband, Ben Aaron.

Ginger has two adorable boys

She loves to share sweet photos of her boys on Instagram and has called being a mum, "the best thing [she] could have ever done in [her] life".

While working from home, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her youngest, Miles, made a surprise appearance in the middle of a weather report.

Ginger handled it like a pro and said: "Hi Miles," before checking out the piece of artwork he'd brought onto the green screen to show her, and simply commented: "No school today."

Adorable!

