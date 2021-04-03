Tyra Banks stuns with bold pixie cut hairstyle The Dancing with the Stars host said she’d chopped it all off

Tyra Banks showed off a pixie cut hairstyle on Friday leaving fans lost for words. The Dancing with the Stars host teased her Instagram followers when she posted a selfie with a super short hairdo.

She wrote: "Just chopped it all off again! What do you think???"

But just as her fans worked themselves into a frenzy writing: "OMG," and "amazing," she jumped back onto social media to reveal it was just an April Fools joke.

Tyra wrote: "JK! This was April of 2015. Gotcha for a second tho... didn't I?"

The prank sparked a major reaction from her fans who decided she should go for it and actually cut her hair.

"Tinker bell chic. You really should. This is an iconic look," wrote one, while a second agreed: "I mean, I say go for it mom," and a third commented: "I love this look."

Tyra's fans loved her throwback look

Just days earlier, Tyra showed off her real hair on Instagram after removing her weave.

The American's Next Top Model creator ditched her infamous weaves and extensions for a bare-faced Instagram selfie.

Tyra showed off dark roots and an ombre look that just about reached her shoulders. Her shorter tresses caused her followers to comment, with one writing: "I'M LIVING FOR THIS!"

Tyra recently shared a phot of her real hair on Instagram

The model - who normally sports super long hairstyles replied to the fan and wrote: "Me too, boo. I can feel my scalp."

Tyra recently opened up about balancing her work life and her home life with her son, York. Speaking as part of Women@Meredith's #StraightTalk series, she said: "As much as you do need balance in life when you are starting something new, you kind of have to have that tunnel vision in order to succeed.

"Make sure to still take moments [for yourself], but not so many that you fall off your game. You reach a certain point and you're like, 'Okay, I'm not looking at this phone for 48 hours.'"

