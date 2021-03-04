Hannah Hargrave
America's Next Top Model creator Tyra Banks stunned fans with a beautiful swimsuit photo in a hot pink one-piece and used the throwback to promote her ice cream venture.
Tyra Banks is a swimsuit queen, so what better way to promote her new exciting ice cream flavour than with a swimwear throwback!
The model has put her all into her tasty venture SMiZE Cream and she certainly caught her fan's attention when she posted a gorgeous beach snap to tease it.
MORE: Tyra Banks shocks fans with 'real' before-and-after photos
In the photo, Tyra was wearing a dazzling one-piece on the sandy shores and was smiling from ear to ear. She topped off the look with a cute pair of rose-tinted sunglasses and beachy hair.
WATCH: Tyra Banks shares rare video with her glamorous mother
Tyra posted the photo on her Instagram Stories and her ice cream's Instagram page and captioned it: "The color of my swimsuit in this lil' throwback for @elleusa is the color of one of our new launch flavors for @smizecream!"
She asked: "Any guesses on what flavor it is?"
Tyra's new business is "all-natural super-premium ice cream," and the array of flavours are certainly unique. Her first flavour released was Breakfast All Day.
SEE: Tyra Banks embraces natural hair in stunning photo - and fans react
READ: Tyra Banks shares glimpse inside gorgeous home she lives in with son York
Tyra teased her fans with the swimsuit photo
She posted details of the unusual combination on Instagram when she revealed: "Made with meatless bacon, toasted waffles, & maple syrup caramel, this flavor is perfect to enjoy morning, noon and night! Because it’s SMiZe o’clock all the time."
She's since celebrated several new creations including rainbow sprinkle cookie dough, butter pecan, and a fudge brownie flavour, which looks divine.
MORE: Tyra Banks makes candid body confession with photo
MORE: Tyra Banks' unbelievable physique in hot pants wows fans in nostalgic throwback photo
Tyra is busy promoting her new SMiZE Cream range
Tyra discussed her products on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, when she said: "Inside every serving of SMiZE Cream, is an edible truffle-icious cookie dough surprise. And you have to search dig and find it, so it’s like game-ification. It’s all-natural and it’s all good!"
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.