Tyra Banks is a swimsuit queen, so what better way to promote her new exciting ice cream flavour than with a swimwear throwback!

The model has put her all into her tasty venture SMiZE Cream and she certainly caught her fan's attention when she posted a gorgeous beach snap to tease it.

In the photo, Tyra was wearing a dazzling one-piece on the sandy shores and was smiling from ear to ear. She topped off the look with a cute pair of rose-tinted sunglasses and beachy hair.

Tyra posted the photo on her Instagram Stories and her ice cream's Instagram page and captioned it: "The color of my swimsuit in this lil' throwback for @elleusa is the color of one of our new launch flavors for @smizecream!"

She asked: "Any guesses on what flavor it is?"

Tyra's new business is "all-natural super-premium ice cream," and the array of flavours are certainly unique. Her first flavour released was Breakfast All Day.

Tyra teased her fans with the swimsuit photo

She posted details of the unusual combination on Instagram when she revealed: "Made with meatless bacon, toasted waffles, & maple syrup caramel, this flavor is perfect to enjoy morning, noon and night! Because it’s SMiZe o’clock all the time."

She's since celebrated several new creations including rainbow sprinkle cookie dough, butter pecan, and a fudge brownie flavour, which looks divine.

Tyra is busy promoting her new SMiZE Cream range

Tyra discussed her products on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, when she said: "Inside every serving of SMiZE Cream, is an edible truffle-icious cookie dough surprise. And you have to search dig and find it, so it’s like game-ification. It’s all-natural and it’s all good!"

