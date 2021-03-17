Tyra Banks has incredible advice for mother struggling with daughter's confidence The star was answering questions on Instagram

Tyra Banks is the doting mother to one child, and one parent who was struggling with building her daughter's confidence turned to the supermodel for advice.

MORE: Tyra Banks wears hot pink swimsuit in throwback to tease exciting news

In a video, Tyra answered a question from a mother who wanted to boost her daughter's confidence. "How do you convince your daughter that she's beautiful?" the mother asked. "She is 22 and thinks I say it because I'm her mom."

Responding with a perfect piece of advice, Tyra said: "So your daughter needs to know that she's beautiful, not just because momma's saying it, right?

"Compliment her on specific things, 'Oh my god baby, your hair looks so good today, your skin is bananas right now, your eyes are sparkling and it just makes me dream.'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tyra Banks imparts beautiful advice to worried parent

"She'll believe you then," the Dancing with the Stars host added on.

Fans applauded Tyra for her wonderful advice, and one fan said: "The world needs more Tyras," while another added: "You are amazing."

One fan wrote: "Yessss I love this, I say these kinds of things to my baby girl all the time cause I saw how you talked to the girls on the Tyra show and ANTM when I was a girl."

MORE: Tyra Banks stuns in barely there photos in her bed - and fans react

MORE: Tyra Banks is mesmerizing dressing gown selfie and barely-there makeup

Another commenter full of praise for the model wrote: "Tyra, you've been changing so many lives for the better! Love you to the moon and back!"

The model answered the question on Instagram

A different fan added their own piece of advice onto what Tyra had said. "Also, make sure she hears you say these things about YOURSELF," they wrote.

"Teach us to recognize our beauty by recognizing and celebrating your own!"

The glamorous model has shared lots of good advice, and she recently sported a bold new look in order to impart some wisdom to her 6.7 million followers.

The former America's Next Top Model host showcased a freshly cut fringe and wavy tresses which appeared to have been newly highlighted.

Tyra's fans praised her beautiful response

In the video, the star explained that she was once pitching for an investment, but it went horribly wrong. "I lost my way, I started repeating myself, I was a hot mess," she explained.

"I felt like a friggin fool," she added, revealing that she lost her notes and didn't land the investment. But she was quick to tell fans that messing up was just a part of life.

"Everyone can mess up," she said, saying that it needed to be accepted so that it's possible to move on.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.