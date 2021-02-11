Tyra Banks stuns in barely there photos in her bed - and fans react The supermodel looked sensational with tousled hair and minimal makeup

Tyra Banks looks sensational no matter what she is - or isn't - wearing, and she proved just that to her fans when she shared a sultry shot of herself in bed.

The supermodel shared a snap of herself to Instagram, laying in an enormous, luxurious bed and appearing to not have anything on underneath the covers.

Tyra's hair was fantastically tousled and she was sporting minimal makeup in the photo of herself intently gazing at her laptop which is in bed with her.

She captioned the shot: "Go to bed. Work. Wake up. Work some more. Can’t stop won’t stop. When you have a dream and passion to see it come forth in the world, working non stop is a pleasure."

"Big things are coming and I’m so thankful to be taking you all along for the journey!" she added.

Tyra Banks looked stunning in bed while teasing something big in the works

Fans' comments poured in. One wrote: "Are you even freaking real" while another was equally impressed by her passion: "Tyra is so darned pretty. And inspirational too!!!"

The America's Next Top Model host has been sharing stunning shots of herself alongside inspirational and business related tidbits.

She recently gave props to a designer whose looks she was sporting.

She captioned the post: "Entrepreneurship is not easy. It takes hard work and so much determination and the will to not give up when things get hard. It’s not just about setting the GOAL. It’s about GETTING the GOAL."

Tyra has been sharing gorgeous snaps of herself while sharing business wisdom

An entrepreneur I’m really proud of is designer Matt Sarafa. This faux fur jacket and mask full of love are both designed by him,"

Tyra wrote. "Matt, I know so many others are inspired by you and all you do. Keep doing you, boo. And I’ll keep watching...and wearing...and sharing your magic. Love Tyra," she concluded.

