Tyra Banks made a candid revelation about her modelling photos on Wednesday, but her confession left her fans flummoxed.

The Dancing with the Stars host showcased two before-and-after pictures of herself posing up a storm in a pair of denim hot pants.

But Tyra then surprised fans by revealing one of the snapshots was retouched, only they couldn't tell the difference.

"My retouched calves before and after," she wrote. "We all have that something we're insecure about… one of mine: My skinny calves! Maybe I'll incorporate more calf exercises into my 2021 resolutions.

"You and I know that will last for just a week. Ha! #LoveTheCalvesThatIHave What body part are you learning to love?"

Her message sparked an outpouring of responses from fans revealing their own favourite body parts, but many said they didn’t even notice the retouch.

Tyra shared her before-and-after photos

"I haven't noticed the difference," wrote one, while another said: "They look the same," and a third asked: "Which photo is which?"

Tyra is a proud mum to her son, York, four, who she is also promoting body positivity to.

"I'm teaching my son to love all body types," she said in an interview with Good Morning America.

She's also teaching him about healthy eating and recently delighted fans when he featured in a rare post on her Instagram account.

Tyra knows exactly how to look fierce

The little boy could be heard rapping about their lunch as Tyra showcased the bacon, cheese and pepper lettuce wraps they were about to eat.

Tyra shares York with her ex-boyfriend, Erik Asla, and they welcomed him via surrogate.

The star has opened up about the difficulties of juggling a career and motherhood and admitted to Sunday Style: "You can't always be an amazing mum and an amazing businessperson at the same time - it's a continuous struggle."

Not that she doesn’t enjoy the challenge and she may even have more children.

"I might adopt one day,” she added. “I’ve always wanted to adopt actually."

