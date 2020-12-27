Tyra Banks shocks fans with very ‘real’ before-and-after photos

Us mere mortals don't have all that much in common with Tyra Banks. Let's be honest, she's a world-famous supermodel-turned-TV-star-and-Smizing-expert, but there's one thing we can agree on - Christmas Day is all about the delicious food. The founder of Smize Cream took to Instagram on Christmas Day with the best before and after photo ever. In the first shot, Tyra is dressed up as Mrs Claus in a rather fetching red and white Santa's outfit sporting a matching hat. In the second picture, the 48-year-old could be seen scoffing bacon in front of her Christmas tree wearing pyjamas and without a scrap of makeup on. We know which photo we relate to more!

Tyra in the 'After' shot

She captioned it: "Christmas Back in the Day. And… Christmas Today." The comments came thick and fast, with her followers saying they could relate to the second photo so much and that she looked stunning in both pics. We concur!

The 'Before' shot

We imagine Tyra spent Christmas Day with her four-year-old son York, her boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin and her mama. Tyra and her mother are super close and even star alongside one another on Gogglebox USA.

On Thanksgiving Tyra shared a lovely photo of the pair of them, writing: "I’m extra grateful for my mama this year. Helping out with my son during work-from-home quarantine. Cooking the best breakfasts, dancing in the hallway when we needed a morale boost, giving the tough love when I needed it most. She is definitely #momgoals."