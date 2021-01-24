Tyra Banks' unbelievable physique wows fans as she poses in hot pants in nostalgic photo The Dancing with the Stars host went on a trip down memory lane

Tyra Banks has delighted fans with an epic throwback photo of herself and Susan Holmes McKagen from an old photoshoot – and it had serious nineties vibes.

MORE: Tyra Banks shocks fans with 'real' before-and-after photos

The Dancing with the Stars host looked incredible dressed in hot pants and a white crop top, while her hair was styled in waves in a chic updo.

Susan, meanwhile, wore a citrus bikini top and sequin hot pants teamed with a crown embellished belt. Fans were quick to react to the picture, with one writing: "You two are both ageless and look exactly the same!" while another wrote: "Bring back the nineties vibe!" A third added: "This is such an iconic photo."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Tyra Banks' son features in adorable footage with famous mum

In the caption, Tyra opened up about her friendship with Susan and the fun backstory behind the photo. She wrote: "ThrowbackThursday brought to you by me and @susanholmesmckagan, and a whole lotta 90’s VIBES!

SEE: Tyra Banks embraces natural hair in stunning photo - and fans react

READ: Tyra Banks shares glimpse inside gorgeous home she lives in with son York

⁠"It's crazy when I look at some of my modeling shots from back in the day. I remember this photo shoot like it was yesterday. @gilles_bensimon on the camera and @toddoldham on our catwalk couture, baby!

Tyra Banks and Susan Holmes McKagen look incredible!

"It was really cool because it was in my hometown of Los Angeles on Melrose Avenue…the super cool street me and my high school friends used to walk up and down shopping for wacky, original stuff.

RELATED: DWTS star Len Goodman looks unrecognisable in retro throwback

"This photoshoot day, our outfits were crazy-wild, but I remember looking at Susan’s orange bikini and being like, 'Dang… I wonder if that citrus is burning her chest!'

Tyra inside her home in Los Angeles

"Susan has always been super cool, and to this day she’s still a friend! It’s nice to be connected to people from when you were young.

"Lesson to everybody: it’s so cool to know people from your past. Make new friends but keep the old - one is silver and the other BOLD! Ha!"

During the pandemic, Tyra has been keeping busy at home in Los Angeles, where she lives with her young son York.

MORE: Tyra Banks wears bold blue swimsuit to tease exciting news

The star keeps relatively private about her personal life although she recently revealed in an interview that she was promoting body positivity to him.

The supermodel often shares stunning selfies on social media

“I’m teaching my son to love all body types,” she said in an interview with Good Morning America. She’s also teaching him about healthy eating and recently delighted fans when he featured in a rare post on her Instagram account.

The little boy could be heard rapping about their lunch as Tyra showcased the bacon, cheese and pepper lettuce wraps they were about to eat. Tyra shares York with her ex-boyfriend, Erik Asla, and they welcomed him via surrogate.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.