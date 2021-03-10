Halle Berry wows fans in bikini bottoms and a knotted t-shirt The former model drove fans wild

Halle Berry regularly wows her fans with her stunning Instagram snaps, and she's done it again with her latest post.

Posing in some bikini bottoms and a knotted t-shirt, alongside some fashionable orange-framed sunglasses, the Die Another Day star posted: "Sunday feels more like this kinda day … no?"

The post drove fans insane and fashion model Heidi Klum left a string of emojis, which included heart-eyes, fire and hearts.

Another fan posted: "You're just showing off gorgeous!" while one enthused: "Love your bathing suit."

A different fan who complimented the Monster Ball star's outfit added: "So cute! Love the bathing suit bottom," and another wrote: "Omg love your shirt."

Other fans were incredibly complimentary to the 54-year-old actress, with one saying: "Such a gorgeous electrifying talent and beauty."

The star wowed fans with her post

Heaping praise on Halle, one fan added: "Thank you for being such an inspiration and a beautiful example for me!"

The star is no stranger to showing off the results of her intense fitness routines, and she recently made jaws drop when she showed off one of her hard-core workouts.

In a series of snaps, the X-Men star was seen working out in a gym in black faux leather leggings and a matching top with a cut-out detailing in the back.

The actress had her feet wrapped around a black suspended punching bag and was unbelievably hitting a set of sit-ups.

The actress has some killer fitness routines

Captioning her astonishing post, Halle wrote: "@peterleethomas and I didn't want to leave you hangin' on #FitnessFriday so head to @respin to #respinyourfit Happy Fitness Friday 2.0."

The star's fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Who says a beautiful queen can't go into beast mode?"

Power star Larenz Tate chimed in, adding: "Ok, now you just showing out!! Yes indeed! Get em Queen HB!!"

And Confirmation actress Kerry Washington was incredibly shocked as she posted: "OK this is just beyond impressive. How did you get your feet up there?! How do you get down? I have so many questions."

