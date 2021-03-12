Halle Berry looks fierce as she relaxes in mesh top and striking white boots The X-Men star is 54-years old

Halle Berry is used to blowing fans away with her stunning shots and athleticism and she's done it again in her latest breath-taking photo.

MORE: Halle Berry wows fans in bikini bottoms and knotted t-shirt

The Die Another Day star uploaded a video which consisted of two stills of herself sat against a brick column sipping some wine.

The actress posed in front of a beautiful wooded setting and rocked a magnificent white mesh top and a striking pair of matching white boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Halle Berry flashes killer abs in the rain after sweaty workout

Captioning her post, Halle referred to her fierce look, writing: "Giving a [expletive] didn't go with this outfit."

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for Halle's new snaps, and one was completely mesmerised by her footwear – simply posting: "BOOOOOOOTSSSSS." Another quickly agreed, saying: "I second that."

"Damn those boots are hot!!" another fan speedily added, while a fourth said: "#lifegoals #thosebootsareeverything."

Fans were in love with Halle's boots

One fan who loved the boots left a simpler comment, saying: "Those boots though."

Other fans were more complimentary for the Monster Ball star's entire ensemble, with one saying: "I mean… you are on a roll!! Keep giving us LIFE with these fits!!! I'm here for it."

"This lewk is everything," wrote another fan, while another admirer posted: "Damn, what a beautiful woman and those legs are just perfect!!!!!"

MORE: Halle Berry showcases toned legs as she poses in shirt and heels

MORE: Halle Berry showcases athletic bikini body in incredible new snap

Halle regularly exercises in order to keep her body in pristine condition, and one of her recent workout routines left fans with their jaws hanging.

In a series of snaps, Halle could be seen working out at a gym in black faux leather leggings and a matching top with cut-out detailing in the back.

The actress has some killer fitness routines

The Bruiser star had her feet wrapped around a black suspended punching bag and was impressively hitting a set of sit-ups.

The star's fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Who says a beautiful queen can't go into beast mode?"

Power star Larenz Tate chimed in, adding: "Ok, now you just showing out!! Yes indeed! Get em Queen HB!!"

And Confirmation actress Kerry Washington couldn't believe her eyes, posting: "OK this is just beyond impressive. How did you get your feet up there?! How do you get down? I have so many questions."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.