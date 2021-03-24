Lisa Rinna's daughter has the most magical singing voice Delilah is the star's eldest daughter

Lisa Rinna is the doting mother to two daughters, and in a new video she's shown off an incredible talent from her eldest, Delilah.

In the video, taken from her daughter's TikTok account, Delilah showed off her magical singing voice as she performed To Build a Home.

The song was first released in 2007 by The Cinematic Orchestra.

Just before she began singing, Delilah told viewers: "Hey guys, so I literally just learned this song, and I'm going to play it for you. Like five minutes ago I learned it, so…"

Lisa was full of praise for her daughter, as she gushed: "First Born. Voice of an angel." She then added an emoji with a halo.

And it wasn't just Lisa who was blown away, as many fans were equally wowed by Delilah's angelic singing voice.

"Ummmmmm are u kidding me?!!!! She is a STARRRRRR!" wrote one admiring fan, while another added: "Why did we never know she could sing so beautifully?"

The model had the most magical voice

Another complimentary fan posted: "Omg wow! Like just wow! Lips, looks, brain and singing ability as well?!!! Wow – truly blessed. Love it."

Other fans said that the model was "singing soulfully beautiful" while many others just simply posted "wow."

One fan even demanded that Delilah be signed to a record label, as they said: "Ummmm why is she not signed with a record label?? Seriously! Come on Momager, get on this!!"

Lisa herself recently won plaudits from her followers after she shared some incredibly relatable before-and-after photos.

Lisa is the doting mother to two daughters

The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star posted two very different side-by-side photos to show the effects that a year in lockdown had had on her.

Underneath the date "March 2020", Lisa looks very glam in a gorgeous satin blue frock, expertly styled hair and a full face of perfectly contoured makeup.

While under the "March 2021" date, Lisa has covered up her hair under a Prada bucket hat, while rocking a pyjama-style shirt and a bare face with black-rimmed glasses.

Captioning the snap, the 57-year-old simply wrote: "Yup", followed by a crying with laughter emoji.

