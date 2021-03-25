GMA's Amy Robach makes emotional confession about her 'blue-eyed baby' daughter The GMA presenter is a proud mum-of-two

Amy Robach is making the most of family time and shared an emotional message with fans on Tuesday as her oldest daughter prepares to leave home.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to confess she is holding on to every second with her "blue-eyed baby" as she'll soon be moving away.

Amy shared a photo alongside Ava and although they were both wearing masks, their resemblance due to their striking eyes couldn't be denied.

"Just a few months left with my blue-eyed baby before she heads off into the world," Amy wrote, before admitting the COVID-19 pandemic brought a tiny beacon of light.

"Thinking about how grateful I am for the extra time with her - a pandemic silver lining for me, probably not for her."

Amy is clearly sad to see her offspring growing up so fast, but no doubt excited for what lies ahead too.

Amy is cherishing every second she has with her daughter before she leaves home

The TV star has two daughters, Ava, and her sister, Analise, who she shares with her ex-husband, Tim McIntosh.

She also has three stepsons from her current marriage to former Melrose Place star, Andrew Shue.

Amy embraced life and her family more than ever after going through cancer in 2013. She discovered she had breast cancer after getting a live mammogram in front of millions of viewers on GMA.

Amy's firstborn is about to embark on a new chapter in her life

Amy opted for a double mastectomy and her treatment meant she was unable to have any children with Andrew.

She has credited her daughters, who were seven and 10 at the time for giving her the strength to take on the disease.

