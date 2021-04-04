Kyra Sedgwick stuns in all-natural selfie after reuniting with Kevin Bacon on their farm The Hollywood actress had been spending time in New York before returning to her Connecticut farm

Kyra Sedgwick has reunited with husband Kevin Bacon following several days in New York, and it looks like she's enjoying every moment of her time on their Connecticut farm.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick's latest transformation sparks reaction from Kevin Bacon

The Hollywood star was pictured in a series of candid photos which were posted on Kevin's Instagram account over the weekend, showing her cuddling up to one of her pet goats, Macon.

Kevin had gifted two goats to Kyra for their wedding anniversary, and the star was seen posing in front of a barn, dressed in a red, white and blue striped T-shirt, red neck scarf and oversized sunglasses.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick showcase their singing skills in adorable duet

What's more, Kyra's hair was worn down in loose waves, and was swept across her face as she attempted to take the pictures in the wind.

MORE: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's sprawling garden at country home gets fans talking

MORE: Kevin Bacon surprises Kyra Sedgwick during time apart

Many of Kevin's fans were quick to comment on the pictures, which he had captioned: "Weekends with Mason and Mommy." One wrote: "Cute photos!" while another wrote: "I love the wind in the hair."

Kyra Sedgwick looked chic in all-natural selfies with Macon Bacon the goat

A third added: "You have a goat called Macon Bacon, and I swear to god, I couldn't love you more!"

As well as goats, Kevin and Kyra also have alpacas and horses on their farm.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick's unique living situation with Kevin Bacon revealed

SEE: Inside Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's country home - with graffiti walls

The celebrity couple are fond of animals and also have a pet dog, who predominately has been staying in New York during the pandemic with a dog sitter.

Kevin Bacon in one of the couple's barns on their Connecticut farm

In a coronavirus pandemic diary for USA Today, Kyra wrote: "My daughter has very generously given us her dog during this time.

"We have a dog but she's in New York. Our dog sitter is with her, we're grateful she's taking care of her. So we have this tiny little 6-pound joy that sleeps with us."

MORE: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's sprawling garden at country home gets fans talking

As well as properties in New York and Connecticut, the couple also have a home in Los Angeles, where they have spent a lot of time during the pandemic with their son Travis.

The celebrity couple also have a home in New York

Their daughter Sosie – who is also an actress – lives closeby. The Footloose star recently gave a tour around the spacious grounds of their Connecticut home during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The farm features several barns where they look after their animals, and Kevin sat on a hay stack inside of one of them while taking part in the interview.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.