Kate Garraway told by husband Derek Draper: 'I just can't go on' Derek has been in hospital for a year after contracting coronavirus

Kate Garraway's extraordinary strength and bravery has been unwavering since her husband was admitted to hospital in March 2020 after contracting coronavirus.

The GMB – who shares two children with Derek Draper – has faced some very dark days since his admission, but one particular moment stands out.

A preview of her upcoming documentary, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek will see the heartbreaking moment that Derek tells her he has reached breaking point, as reported by the Mirror.

Kate had called the hospital in November last year so she could Facetime her husband. And while he was not always able to speak, this time his words proved especially upsetting.

"I've got to the point where I just think [expletive] it," he tells her. "As in die?" Kate asks. "Yes… I don't know how to cope, I don't know how to cope," Derek replies.

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005

Demonstrating her resilience, Kate refuses to give up on her husband. She can be seen telling Derek: "You don't know how to cope with it. OK. I know you feel like you’re trapped in your head and it's terrifying.

"But you’re coming home, you're coming back to your life and you will be the person, even better than you were before. You will be.

The father-of-two has been in hospital for 12 months

"I will find a way to make it better. I promised you that I would save you and I'm going to save you, I will find a way, but you just have to hang in there."

Kate previously revealed that in the year he has been hospitalised, Derek has lost eight stone in weight, and described the changes to his body as "shocking".

Kate with the couple's children, Darcey and Billy

Although he no longer has COVID, the dad-of-two has been left with kidney failure, damage to his liver and pancreas and heart failure.

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek set to air on 23 March, and will mark the first time that viewers, and even members of Derek's family, have seen him since he was hospitalised.

