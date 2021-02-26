Kate Garraway reveals she's still waiting to see husband Derek Draper after two-month gap The GMB star's husband has been in hospital since March

Kate Garraway has revealed she is yet to see her husband Derek Draper as he remains in a coma in hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Appearing on Friday's Good Morning Britain, the host - who hasn't been able to visit her partner since Christmas - spoke with former heavyweight boxer Frank Bruno, who sent a sweet message of support.

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals she's been feeling low since Christmas

"If you see your husband today give him my regards," he told her at the end of his interview, to which Kate replied: "Unfortunately I can't see him, I haven't been able to see him for two months." She added: "I will try to pass the message on."

Kate's world was turned upside down when her husband, a former lobbyist, was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March last year. Although he is now free of the virus, Derek is continuing his recovery in hospital.

The mum-of-two recently opened up about her husband's health battle, admitting she was unsure whether Derek, with whom she shares children Darcey, 14 and William, 11, would ever recover.

Kate speaking with Frank Bruno on Friday's GMB

She said on 5 Years Time podcast: "It's been really tough for us. Derek got really sick in the beginning of March. Even though we're hoping he can recover, it's taking a very, very long time. We don't know how much he can recover. So that's impacted on us, obviously, dramatically. So, it's been really difficult."

Meanwhile, last month, Kate gave a candid interview with Good Housekeeping where she discussed adapting to life as a single parent. "I'm not sure I am coping! I honestly don't know how single mums do it; it's just so hard," she confessed.

"A lot of the time I find myself thinking, 'What would Derek say?' and 'What would Derek do?' I'm lucky that I'm being supported by lots of friends, too, and Ranvir [Singh] has been really helpful because she's been operating as a single mum since her son, Tushaan, was very little."

