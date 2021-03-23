Kate Garraway addresses whether she will quit Good Morning Britain to care for husband Derek The GMB star's husband has been in hospital since March 2020

Kate Garraway has confirmed she is not ready to give up her day job despite suggesting she might in order to look after her husband Derek Draper.

Appearing on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain in the lead up to her ITV documentary, Finding Derek, the GMB host was asked whether she has considered leaving her position to become a full-time carer.

WATCH: Kate Garraway shares emotional clip of Derek Draper on GMB

Addressing the question, Kate told her co-host Ben Shephard: "You can't get rid of me that easily. I'm not going anywhere, Shephard."

She added: "I don't think I ever really saw it as giving up work. I saw it was, 'Right, I'm going to have to rethink my future.' This is what anyone who is facing a long-term, impacted illness is going through and that’s going to mean altering my life."

On the support she has received from friends and colleagues, Kate explained: "Actually, the reality is ITV and Global Radio, everyone has been so supportive and to be honest, being here has kept me sane. It's a slice of normal and a slice of [life] before.

Kate spoke about her husband Derek on Tueday's GMB

"Even though I think I have all of the answers, Derek doesn't need me. What Derek needs is speciality medical support. They need expertise and I'm not an expert."

Derek, with whom she shares two children with, was hospitalised after contracting coronavirus in March 2020 and has spent part of the past 12 months in a medically induced coma.

The one-off documentary will see Kate discuss her personal journey with her family. In a clip from the hour-long special, Kate told her son Billy, 11, that she may need to give up her job on Good Morning Britain to become a full-time carer for her husband Derek.

Kate's husband Derek has been in hospital since March 2020

"You know that we are hoping that Dad will get better and better," she told her son. "But when he comes home he will probably need to be in a wheelchair, so we are trying to make it so he can do all this."

She continued: "If I have to give up work to care for him, then it is best to do it now when I am earning money. If he needs 24-hour care I will be the primary carer. I have a fear of the reality of that life. It is a completely different dynamic to our relationship."

After her appearance on GMB, Kate thanked her fans for their continued support over the past year. "Thank you so much for all your lovely comments - your support means so much to me and others," she tweeted. "I hope you find some comfort and hope from the doc #findingderek tonight @itv."

