Kate Garraway defends her 'messy' house following documentary release The GMB star addressed viewers' comments on her 'untidiness'

Kate Garraway couldn't help but laugh as she admitted a number of viewers had been in touch to comment on her 'untidiness' following the release of her documentary, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek.

The heartbreaking show aired in the UK on Tuesday, and Kate briefly appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday for the first time since it went out.

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals public reaction to her heartbreaking documentary

Speaking about the public's response to the show, she told hosts Susanna Reid and Adil Ray: "It was incredibly moving," before adding with a laugh: "And then I was also wowed by the number of people that pointed out how really untidy I am!

"Can I just say, there were builders in at the time! You know..." "I bet it makes no difference in your world having the builders there or not, to be honest," Adil quipped. Smiling and giving a cheeky wink, Kate joked: "Don't get a documentary crew round today! It would be just as bad!"

Kate admitted that some viewers had commented on her 'untidiness'

During her appearance, mum-of-two Kate also spoke about the number of people who have reached out to her following the documentary's release.

"It's been absolutely overwhelming in a really wonderful way…" she shared. "I've had so many messages from people talking, not just about COVID, but about experiences in their own life, where some of the things we touched upon have impacted and some people say they want to get in touch with me directly, because it's quite personal."

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005

The star then shared an email address – kate@clubgarraway.com - for people to reach out. "There's lots of things I'd like to follow up on because there are some really difficult challenges we're all facing," she concluded.

Kate’s documentary, which detailed her husband Derek Draper’s ongoing hospitalisation after contracting coronavirus, elicited a huge response on social media at the time it aired.

The couple are proud parents to Darcey and Billy

One person tweeted: "I am sobbing. I'm so angry at people who deny Covid, won't wear their mask, and won't stay at home if they are unwell. Cannot stop the tears watching this. My heart breaks for them #FindingDerek @kategarraway is just incredible. Incredible."

A second wrote: "Anyone who thinks it's not right that we can't go on holiday or can't go to the pub, needs to watch #FindingDerek to see the horrendous impact this virus is having. Kate Garraway though... what an incredible woman."

