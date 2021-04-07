Rebel Wilson's sister steals the show in sun-soaked swimsuit selfie The Cats actress is very close to her younger sibling

Rebel Wilson is taking a break from social media but her lookalike younger sister, Annachi, is doing a great job filling in for her.

The Cats actress’ sibling turned up the heat in true Rebel style when she shared a swimsuit selfie lounging around in a pool.

She captioned it: "Embarking on my champagne campaign," and her followers loved her look and complimented her striped, blue and white swimsuit.

"Bella," wrote one, while a second said: "Gorgeous," and many marvelled at her sun-soaked location which looked like Rebel's home in the Hollywood Hills.

Annachi is eleven years younger than her famous sister - who recently turned 41 - but the pair clearly have a special bond as they have barely been apart over the last year.

Rebel has posted numerous photos with Annachi as they've enjoyed adventures together away from their home country of Australia.

Rebel and her sister Annachi are incredibly close

The Bridesmaids actress is currently in Great Britain for a new project, while Annachi appears to have stayed on in the US.

Rebel recently informed her fans that she would be taking a break from social media with a lengthy post.

She wrote: "I'm gonna sign off for a bit because I’m filming a movie here in the U.K. that needs my full attention. And it’s a very different type of role for me, so I’ve really got to immerse myself in it.

They've rocked matching swimsuits in the past

"So, guys, I'm going to take a little bit of a break. I'll be back. I love you guys and hope everybody out there is doing well and staying healthy.

"It's time for me to work my ass off once again. Which hopefully I’ll do, and hopefully I’ll crush. And I’m sure I’ll be back posting hot selfies in no time."

