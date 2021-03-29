Rebel Wilson bares all in sunbathing video - sparks major fan reaction

Rebel Wilson has bravely bared all for some London sun, stripping off and posing for Instagram.

The 41-year-old took to the social media site to share the slow-motion video of herself lounging on a fluffy white towel and lifting up her sunglasses to smirk into the camera.

"When the sun comes out in London I immediately leap to naked sunbaking," she captioned the video, soundtracked by the song , And You Don't Even Know It from Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

"What a pleasant addition to our fair city!" commented one fan as others shared the fire emojis and some joked she should make the best of the rare warm weather.

The Pitch Perfect star has been staying in at her London hotel in recent days as she recovers following a terrifying road accident.

Rebel was left with a leg injury after falling off her bike in the UK's capital last week.

Taking to Instagram to share the news with her followers, the Cats actress posted a picture of herself resting on a sofa with several ice packs on her leg.

She was recently involved in an accident that left her injured

"[Expletive] people who don't have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road."

Rebel then went on to post several videos of her cycling around the city prior to the accident.

During her stay in the capital, the actress also enjoyed meeting up with several of her famous friends – at a distance – including Matt Lucas.

The popular actress shared a fun picture of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Only gays in the village. Love you Matt, you're always there for helpful roommate/ brotherly advice."

Rebel has been spending time in London with pal Matt Lucas

The star is no stranger to travelling and has been lucky enough to spend time in several countries during the pandemic, including Mexico.

Rebel – who lives in LA – has also jetted around the US, and went to Florida at the beginning of the year for the Super Bowl.

It's been a busy start to the year for the actress, who recently celebrated her 41st birthday with a party at her home, complete with a show-stopping pink birthday cake and fireworks.

