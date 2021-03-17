Rebel Wilson looks gorgeous in zip-up dress following exciting announcement The Cats actress has been keeping busy since the start of the year

Rebel Wilson has been on a journey of health over the past year, and has been keeping her fans updated from the beginning.

The Pitch Perfect star has been feeling more confident than ever as a result, and looked incredible in her latest photo posted on Instagram.

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in figure-flattering outfit in stunning beach selfie

The 41-year-old shared a beautiful picture of herself dressed in a stylish zip-up form-fitting black dress, which cinched in at the waist to enhance her slim physique.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson shares home tour inside incredible LA mansion

Rebel was pictured standing in what looked to be her living room at home in Los Angeles, and was holding a number of products from Olly Wellness, the lifestyle brand she's been promoting.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's wet-look workout selfie is sensational

MORE: Rebel Wilson unveils show-stopping birthday cake

The picture was posted shortly after the Cats actress announced some exciting news about her new show, Pooch Perfect.

Rebel Wilson looked incredible in a little black dress

The dog grooming reality competition, hosted by Rebel, premiered in the UK at the end of February, and is now set to air in the United States too.

Taking to Instagram to reveal more details, the actress wrote: "Not long to go now Pooches! POOCH PERFECT premieres 3/30 on ABC."

MORE: Rebel Wilson embraces natural beauty in beach photo

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks incredible in unique leather-look leggings

Fans were quick to react to the news, with one writing: "Can't wait to see this," while another wrote: "This looks great, can't wait!" A third added: "Obsessed. To have Rebel Wilson with pooches – two of my favourite things."

The Cats actress has been on a wellness journey throughout the last year

It's been an exciting time for Rebel, who celebrated her 41st birthday at the beginning of the month. Despite the lockdown restrictions, the actress made the most of her special day, and hosted a low-key party at her home with a group of close friends.

SEE: Rebel Wilson shows off toned physique in mesh workout look at the gym

What's more, the Hollywood star has been sharing plenty of photos on social media since the beginning of the year, giving an insight into her exciting life, which included a trip to Florida for the Super Bowl in January.

Rebel recently celebrated her 41st birthday

She has also been sharing regular gym photos, which have been motivating many of her fans, who have been inspired by her weight loss.

The popular actress hit her target goal of 75kg at the end of 2020, which was achieved as a result of her dedication to health and fitness.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.