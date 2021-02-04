Rebel Wilson's post breakup look is her sleekest yet - skinny jeans, Marilyn Monroe hair You wouldn't know she just went through a break-up

Rebel Wilson's post break-up glow-up is real! The Australian actress, who announced earlier this week that she was newly single, looked incredible in new snaps of herself posing in front of a luxury car.

Rebel looked her sleekest yet in platform sneakers, skinny black shimmery jean leggings, a form fitting mustard blazer, and a black shirt underneath.

Her makeup was flawless yet understated, and as fans pointed out in comments, her hair was styled like a short Marilyn Monroe bob.

What really tops off her look though is the intensely confident gaze she is giving. Total boss vibes.

She appropriately captioned the snaps: "She’s in ‘work mode’ today!"

Rebel Wilson's post breakup look is unbelievable

Rebel is gearing up to head to the Super Bowl in Florida on Sunday but has been warming up her throwing arm and running drills - looking nothing less than fabulous - at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles ahead of the big game.

The Pitch Perfect actress has been sharing fun snaps of herself at the stadium running drills.

In new clips that she has shared to Instagram Stories for NFL Honors, she's asked: "Rebel, whose house is this?" To which she cheekily replied: "Rams house! And sometimes Chargers…"

Earlier in the week a barefoot and gleeful looking Rebel was on the massive football field in a gorgeous sparkling black dress as she is running drills - and scoring her very first touchdown!

Rebel captioned the post: "My first touchdown at Sofi Stadium. Thanks QB Dave!"

On Tuesday, the Pitch Perfect star confirmed the news on Instagram that she was single.

Posing outside a trailer, the A-lister could be seen looking gorgeous in a denim dress, captioning the snap: "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"

Rebel announced she is single earlier this week following her relationship with Jacob Busch

Rebel and Jacob first met through mutual friends in 2019 but only went Instagram official in 2020. Whatever her relationship status, Rebel had an incredible 2020 after making her health her priority and losing more than 40lbs.

Opening up about her health drive in a virtual interview on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time. "My diet was mainly all carbs, which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

