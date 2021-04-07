GMA's Ginger Zee shares rare photo with her young sons for important reason The TV personality has two children with her husband

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee delivered an important message to the public on Wednesday - and got her young children involved too.

The TV meteorologist shared a sweet photo cuddling up to Adrian and Miles in which they were all wearing crash helmets.

MORE: Ginger Zee shares exciting news with gorgeous photo - 'I can't wait'

But the family weren't out for a bike ride, they were showing how to prepare yourself in the event of a natural disaster.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Michael Strahan talks coronavirus battle

She wrote: "Helmet! Closed toe shoes! Interior, underground safe space! Today it's #SafePlaceSelfie day — a reminder to know where you’ll go when tornadoes or damaging winds threaten!

"This will save your life. You should also have a NOAA weather radio, flashlights, water, air horn!"

Her fans thanked the GMA star for her informative post and wrote: "Ohhh I never thought of a helmet and closed toe shoes," to which Ginger responded: "Yes! So helpful and truly can save you if debris or collapse."

MORE: Ginger Zee's poolside outfit sparks major fan reaction

READ: Ginger Zee leaves fans concerned with worrying storm footage

Ginger and her boys provided a checklist for tornado preparation

Others appreciated her checklist and more of her social media followers commented on her two sweet boys.

"You are a perfect boy momma! Such a cute picture," wrote one, while a second added: "You are the best."

Ginger - who shares her sons with her husband, Ben Aaron - recently celebrated exciting news when she revealed she had shot the cover for her new book.

MORE: Good Morning America's hosts' homes are another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more

SEE: Ginger Zee reveals stunning hair transformation

Ginger recently shot the cover for her new book

The award-winning author revealed: "A Little Closer To Home — my new book is out October 12, 2021! Shot the cover today and I can’t wait to share it with all of you. Pre-order now available (link in my bio)."

Her previous book, Natural Disaster, became a New York Times bestseller as she opened up about her life from her humble beginnings in a small town in Michigan to her successful career as a meteorologist.

She candidly confessed: "I cover them, I am one," about the title. Ginger also opened up about her lifelong battle with crippling depression and her romances before finding love with her husband.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.