Amy Robach stuns in black swimsuit for epic jet-ski adventure with daughter The Good Morning America star is on vacation with her family

Amy Robach continued to soak up the sun on her dreamy getaway when she shared a post on Instagram jet-skiing with her daughter.

The Good Morning America star looked tanned and relaxed as she jumped on board the ocean vehicle for a spin with her offspring.

Amy was wearing a black one-piece and oversized sunglasses for her ride and looked like a real-life action hero.

WATCH: Amy Robach shows off her impressive cooking skills

She captioned the post: "Making waves... loving the look of anticipation on @annalisemcintosh for her first jet ski ride... swipe for the after shot."

The mother-daughter duo sped around on the crystal blue waters and appeared to be having a great time.

Amy is vacationing with Annalise, her other daughter, Ava, and her husband, Andrew Shue.

Amy and her daughter went on a jet-ski adventure

The GMA star has been giving fans serious envy with her holiday photos.

They're all enjoying their well-deserved time off, especially since Amy's oldest daughter will soon be headed off to college.

The TV presenter recently shared a heartfelt post about the upcoming milestone, when she posted a photo with Ava and wrote: "Just a few months left with my blue-eyed baby before she heads off into the world."

Amy and her husband Andrew are enjoying their getaway

Amy then admitted the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a tiny beacon of light.

"Thinking about how grateful I am for the extra time with her - a pandemic silver lining for me, probably not for her."

