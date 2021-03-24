Ginger Zee looked amazing during a poolside shoot, and when she shared images on her Instagram her fans went wild.

The Good Morning America meteorologist celebrated the start of a new season with a series of snapshots as she filmed a weather segment within a beautiful setting.

While the sun was shining, it was neither warm enough - or appropriate - to strip down to a swimsuit to film her forecast.

However, Ginger's poolside attire still caused quite the stir.

Ginger's poolside outfit caused a fan frenzy - they loved her cape!

She was dressed in an adorable button-up cape which her followers fell in love with.

"You are so cute! Love that shawl," wrote one, while a second said: "Love this jacket. Where is it from? It's so pretty," and a third remarked on the backdrop adding: "Look at all those planted pots in the background."

While many urged Ginger to share where they could get their hands on a poncho-style top like hers, sadly the much-loved weather forecaster gave out the wrong link.

Ginger delights her fans with her cute sense of style

Not that it stopped them continuing to flood the comments with compliments on her style and natural appearance.

Ginger's calm woodland setting was a far cry from where she was just last week. The mum-of-two had fans concerned when she shared unbelievable footage of a storm in Mississippi which she was reporting on.

Ginger loves switching up her style for the weather

The TV personality posted a video from inside a car driving alongside a tornado and wrote: "21 reported tornadoes so far. Thankfully most of them have been in rural areas. That’s not to say there has not been damage to homes, vehicles etc and definitely not through with the threat."

Her followers were convinced she was the one filming it and thought she was storm chasing the deadly weather phenomenon.

Fortunately, Ginger was able to confirm the video clip was not hers and she hadn't put herself in harm's way. Phew!

