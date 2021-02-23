Steph McGovern celebrates some seriously happy news with fans The star took to Twitter with her big announcement

Steph McGovern received some very good news on Tuesday – and she couldn't wait to share her celebrations with fans.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter to announce that her hit Channel 4 show, Steph's Packed Lunch, has been commissioned for another series.

"Am buzzing my show has been recommissioned for another series," Steph wrote. "Thanks to my brilliant team on and off the telly."

WATCH: Steph McGovern talks online trolls

Fans were quick to congratulate the star, with one writing: "You should be on every TV show, all the time. With @chris_kammy preferably. Like, everything. News...The Crown....Star Trek. I'd watch all of that!"

A second told the presenter: "I'm not at all surprised Steph – you're ace and always have been. Congrats to you and the team." And a third echoed: "Your chat show is like a breath of fresh air, covering lots of topics, cooking, humour, I'm so pleased for you and your colleagues."

Steph celebrated her good news with fans on Twitter

While Steph's professional profile continues to sky-rocket, her personal life remains firmly out of the spotlight.

The star is incredibly protective when it comes to her family, and as such nothing is known about her partner nor their little girl.

During an interview with comedian Suzi Ruffell on her podcast called Out, Steph gave fans a rare insight into her home life, and revealed that some people assume her partner is a man since she keeps details of her daughter and girlfriend to herself.

The star prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight

"I've never officially come out," she explained, adding that she has dated both men and women. "I didn't do this big thing of 'I am gay' like my mate Reg did... I just kind of go with the flow of things, and I did not really overthink it."

On why she keeps her private life out of the spotlight, Steph revealed she is trying to live as normal a life as possible under the circumstances. "It's not like I'm ashamed of anything in my life," she explained. "It's more a case of I'm trying to lead as normal a life as I can.'"

