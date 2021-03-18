Steph McGovern amazes fans with incredible hidden talent The TV star opened up her show with a bang

Steph McGovern left fans speechless on Wednesday after opening up her show with an incredible display of talent.

The TV star celebrated St Patrick's Day in style by showing off her amazing Irish dancing skills as she joined professionals from the Kelly Hendry School of Irish Dance.

Steph looked like a complete pro as she sashayed out onto the floor before showing off her fancy footwork. Without putting a step wrong, Steph held her own against the two dancers behind her – and her fans were left shocked by her hidden talent.

"You know Steph, I watched that and thought oh no is this some St Paddy's Day gimmick but then you went and actually did the dance, hats off to you. You looked great," commented one surprised fan on Twitter.

"Oh Steph this is so good," replied another. A third added: "Wow, I didn't know you were so good at Irish dancing - it was great."

Another fan even admitted that their opinion of Steph has now changed after seeing her spectacular performance. They wrote: "Totally in love with @StephLunch now after the Irish dancing. I won’t lie, l was expecting a train crash but it was sublime."

Happy #StPatricksDay



Today to open the show I danced with the fabulous team from the Kelly Hendry School of Irish Dancing.....



(Admittedly I look like their fat auntie who gets up drunk thinking she can still dance.....but hey hoo! 🤣) @PackedLunchC4 pic.twitter.com/Uj2E9VqxSs — Steph McGovern (@StephLunch) March 17, 2021

Steph amazed fans with her impressive Irish dancing

Captioning the clip shared on her Twitter page, Steph wrote: "Happy #StPatricksDay. Today to open the show I danced with the fabulous team from the Kelly Hendry School of Irish Dancing....."

She jokily added: "(Admittedly I look like their fat auntie who gets up drunk thinking she can still dance.....but hey hoo! Rolling on the floor laughing)."

Of course, it's not the first time Steph has revealed her background as an Irish dancer. Back in 2012 when she was on BBC Breakfast, she performed a tribute to the Irish dancing scene in Titanic before the film's star, Kate Winslet, appeared on the show.

Speaking to the show's host at the time, Susanna Reid, Steph admitted that she is in fact a trained Irish dancer but has since "retired".

