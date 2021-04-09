Eamonn Holmes has experienced another sleepless night amid his ongoing chronic pain health battle.

Taking to Twitter overnight, the 61-year-old - who is hosting This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford this week - expressed his need for his "escape for sleep".

In a frank post, he wrote: "Come on Eamonn, let's give this sleep a serious go... Surely I can do this?

"No medication during a working week but roll on Friday night. May you find an escape in sleep tonight. #Chronicpain Deep breath... and relax. Goodnight Tweeters and thanks for being there."

Fans of the star were quick to offer words of support, with one writing: "Good Morning Eamonn I hope you got some sleep last night. I was watching you on This Morning yesterday… you looked like you were in pain and I really felt for you. Take care and hope you will soon be pain-free."

Another said: "Eamonn I suffer with chronic pain (I have a genetic condition). Although many of us have different causes to pain, I want to thank you for talking openly about it. I hope you find something to help you very soon… and that you get some decent sleep."

Eamonn shared this snap from his physio session last week

Earlier this week, Eamonn revealed he is still suffering immensely due to his chronic pain - something, he is now taking steroid injections for. He visited the hospital last Thursday for tests after the pain became too much to handle.

Eamonn has since been documenting his struggle on social media - with many fans sharing their own experiences with chronic pain.

Despite his struggle, the presenter is celebrating some big family news - he is set to become a grandad for the first time. On This Morning, the TV personality told viewers that he is going to be a grandparent after a "tough" year.

The TV star has been open about his battle with chronic pain

Sharing a picture on-screen of son Declan and his daughter-in-law Jenny, Eamonn said: "I've been having a very tough week... It hasn't been a good time, I've been in tears over these two people.

"Declan is my eldest boy, he's 32 years of age, and that is Jenny, his beloved wife. And they have just announced that I, together with Valerie and Robin, Jenny's mum and dad, and Gabrielle, Declan's mummy, we're all going to grandparents! I'm going to be a granddad!"

He added: "Declan, you are the same age that I was when I had you," before sharing a photo of himself cuddling Declan as a baby.

