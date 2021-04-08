Eamonn Holmes details more of his 'draining and debilitating' pain after big family news The This Morning host is going to be a grandfather!

Eamonn Holmes has thanked fans after he was flooded with congratulatory messages over the news he is to become a grandfather for the very first time.

Despite the joyous occasion, the This Morning host revealed he is still suffering immense pain due to his battle with chronic pain - something, he is now taking steroid injections for.

"I have been very bad at answering and acknowledging so many 'Grandpa' good wishes today," he tweeted on Wednesday night. "Please forgive and understand how draining and debilitating this back pain I'm suffering is.

"I'm drained. Had steroid injections today which will hopefully turn the tide. #ChronicPain."

Eamonn, 61, recently opened up about his health struggle. He visited the hospital last Thursday for tests after the pain became too much to handle. Eamonn has since been documenting his struggle on social media – with many fans sharing their own experiences with chronic pain.

The TV star has been open about his battle with chronic pain

On This Morning, the TV personality told viewers that he is going to be a grandparent after a "tough" year. Sharing a picture on-screen of son Declan and his daughter-in-law Jenny, Eamonn said: "I've been having a very tough week... It hasn't been a good time, I've been in tears over these two people.

"Declan is my eldest boy, he's 32 years of age, and that is Jenny, his beloved wife. And they have just announced that I, together with Valerie and Robin, Jenny's mum and dad, and Gabrielle, Declan's mummy, we're all going to grandparents! I'm going to be a granddad!"

He added: "Declan, you are the same age that I was when I had you," before sharing a photo of himself cuddling Declan as a baby.

