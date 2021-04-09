Olivia Munn regularly impresses fans as she poses up a storm, but her latest post has sparked her biggest fan reaction yet!

The Iron Man 2 actress had legs for days as she nonchalantly showed off her incredibly toned pins while lounging in a director's chair.

Olivia looked sensational in a plaid top, with a small leather bag, some short shorts and a killer pair of thigh-high boots.

WATCH: Olivia Munn showcases incredible martial arts skills in epic clip

The star didn't caption her post, but this was fitting as her fans did all the talking for her.

Friend, comedian Whitney Cummings, joked: "If I see your flawless legs one more time, I will mute you."

The Talk's Amanda Kloots commented: "Legs!" while another fan added: "Stunning as always!"

Olivia's snap sparked a huge fan reaction

"Legs for days," said a fourth fan, while a fifth quipped: "MUNNdayzzz."

One fan loved her "killer boots" but many others were rendered speechless by Olivia's post, as they left flame and heart emoji in the comments.

The Asian-American actress has been a vocal voice against racism towards Asian communities during the coronavirus pandemic and in the wake of the Atlanta spa shootings.

Appearing on CBS, that star eloquently explained: "There has been this underlying lesson in our life which was, 'don't cause any waves' because as second-class citizens in our own country, the idea that any of our pain or our frustrations or anything could cause waves and ripples or create any more tension onto us was a really bad thing."

The star is a vocal voice against racism

The Predator star added that this was a key reason in the under-reporting of hate crimes as people had been taught to "literally take it on the chin and keep going."

She continued, saying that the Asian community had been "raised right" by their parents, but that it was now the job of the younger generation to show them that they belong, and should feel safe, in the country.

Her appearance won plaudits from fans, and one said: "You are a remarkable woman, friend."

Another who praised her added: "What a boss for speaking up from the start and following this through. This isn't just a trend and things must change!!!"

A third wrote: "Awesome, congrats! The world is diverse, people just don't want to see it."

