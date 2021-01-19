Olivia Munn wows in crop top in stunning bedroom selfie The actress lives in a beautiful home in Los Angeles

Olivia Munn looked as gorgeous as ever in a new photo posted on social media this week, taken inside the star's stylish bedroom.

The Rook star, 40, posted a picture of herself dressed in a tan crop top and oversized cardigan while posing inside her bedroom with her beloved dog Frankie.

The talented actress looked stylish in her loungewear, showcasing her enviable abs in the process.

VIDEO: Olivia Munn showcases her martial arts skills during workout

The star is often complimented on her toned physique, but surprising admitted that working out isn't her favourite thing to do.

"I get super bored," she told Us Weekly. "I don’t know how people go to the gym every day and do the same thing over and over."

That being said, she still makes time for exercise and added: "I do martial arts a lot, and so I have a routine that I can do that's different every single day. It takes me only about 30 or 45 minutes."

The Six actress also follows a healthy diet but that doesn't mean she believes in restricting herself all of the time.

Olivia follows an 80/20 rule, which means she eats well 80 percent of the time and indulges the other 20 percent.

The actress also revealed the secret to her bikini body, and it's incredibly simple. "It's super simple, but it's just drinking so much water," she told Us Weekly.

"The more water you drink, it just speeds up your metabolism, helps flush everything out.

"And if you put lemon in your water, it’s really great to help you drain a lot of things out."

The star has recently returned home after seeing in the New Year at an exotic location. During her time away, Olivia shared some enviable bikini selfies, and was complimented once again on her toned figure.

What's more, Olivia shared a photo next to an attractive man by the ocean while away, and immediately fans wanted to know who he was, especially as she had captioned the snap: "I mean…"

However, before the rumours started to spark, she quickly explained that the two were nothing more than friends.

