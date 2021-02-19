Olivia Munn sizzles in tiny top and skirt for photo inside her stunning home The star took to Instagram

Olivia Munn was a vision on Thursday when she posed up a storm in a beautiful sorbet green skirt and crop top co-ord from Song of Style, and in the background of her post, the star's stylish home was visible.

"Matcha dreams in this set by my Asian sistah @aimeesong @songofstyle," Olivia captioned her snap, and it wasn't long before her fans rushed to the comment section to gush about her appearance.

"Glamorous," wrote one.

"Gorgeous!" added another, with a third gushing: "Sooo cute!"

Olivia took to Instagram

While everyone was quick to gush over Olivia's look on Thursday, last month, the 40-year-old divided fans when she shared her hair and make-up makeover on social media.

Some Instagram users were thrilled with the results, but some of her followers weren't so happy about her transformation, and urged her to be more natural.

Olivia's photo

In the photos and videos, Olivia wore her long hair wavy with a fresh face of make-up.

She captioned the post: "Makeup by @novakaplan Hair @bykileyfitz (getting your DMs and 1. Yes it’s all my own hair. And 2. Kiley used a flat iron to put these waves in."

The compliments poured in, with some calling her "beautiful," and "gorgeous".

Others, though, thought she'd covered up one of her biggest assets - her freckles!

"Don't hide your freckles," wrote one, while another said: "Be natural. You don’t even need makeup Olivia, natural beauty girl."

Olivia faded her famous freckles several years ago when she switched up her skincare routine.

At the time she said: "Got rid of sunspots. I love my freckles. But over the past couple of years I’ve seen more come up and merge with other freckles to make large dark spots."

