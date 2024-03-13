Olivia Munn’s partner John Mulaney breaks silence after emotional cancer diagnosis

John Mulaney has come forward with a heartfelt message of support for Olivia Munn, his partner and mother to their two-year-old son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, following her brave revelation about her breast cancer diagnosis.

John, deeply moved by Olivia's courage and resilience, shared his feelings on social media, emphasizing the love and admiration he and Malcolm hold for her.

"Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you," he declared, adding a red heart emoji to his message, a symbol of their shared love and commitment to facing this challenge together.

In Olivia's own words, she shared the daunting journey that led to her diagnosis, detailing the extensive measures she took to monitor her health, which initially showed no signs of cancer.

© Instagram Olivia Munn at the hospital receiving treatment for breast cancer

Despite a clean bill of health from both a genetic test and a mammogram, her situation took a sudden turn.

"In February of 2023, in an effort to be more proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks you for 90 cancer genes. I tested negative for all, including BRCA...Two months later, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," Olivia recounted, highlighting the unexpected nature of her diagnosis.

© Rodin Eckenroth John Mulaney and Olivia Munn

Throughout her treatment, Olivia has undergone four surgeries, faced countless days of recovery, and embarked on a steep learning curve about cancer and its treatments.

Her determination to stay focused and positive has been a guiding light in her journey. "Surprisingly, I've only cried twice...My focus narrowed and I tabled my emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded," she shared, revealing the inner strength that has helped her navigate through her diagnosis and treatment.

© Olivia Munn on Instagram Olivia Munn and John Mulaney with their son Malcolm in June 2023

Olivia's openness extends to the gratitude she feels towards those who have supported her through this challenging time.

She praised her medical team, especially her OBGYN, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, for the crucial decision that led to the early detection of her cancer. "The fact she did saved my life," Olivia expressed, underscoring the life-saving impact of attentive and thorough medical care.

Furthermore, Olivia's narrative serves as a powerful call to action, urging women to advocate for their health and seek comprehensive screenings.

"I'm lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day," she said, emphasizing the importance of early detection and informed health decisions.

© John Mulaney on Instagram The family altogether celebrating Father's Day

John's involvement and support have been indispensable to Olivia, offering her strength and comfort through each phase of her treatment.

"I'm so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect," Olivia gratefully acknowledged.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.