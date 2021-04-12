Christie Brinkley rocks slinky swimsuit as she shares sweet family snaps Christie has returned to Turks and Caicos

Christie Brinkley has shared a series of sweet snaps with her son Jack all while rocking a slinky blue swimsuit.

The mom-of-three showed off her figure in the strapless suit, which was a deep royal blue and featured a clasp detail on the chest.

Christie paired the outfit with a leopard-print sarong as she and son Jack posed for pictures on an overcast day.

The 67-year-old joked about the cloudy day as she captioned the pictures: "I've got SUNSHINE on a cloudy day."

She added: "I love you."

Christie shared a series of sweet snaps with son Jack

Christie has returned to Turks and Caicos, where she spent much of the past 12 months, and has been joined by son Jack and his girlfriend Nina Agdel at a holiday villa.

The three were also joined by Christie's pup Chester, who has appeared on several of Nina's Instagram stories, as well as pals fashion designer Donna Karan and model Erica Pelosini Leeman.

The mom rocked the slinky suit paired with a sarong

Christie's return to the island comes after she took to Instagram in February to reveal that she had received her coronavirus jab.

Weeks later, in early March, she shared a video of her getting the second jab, along with a photo with the nurses.

The 67-year-old wrote: "I just got my second dose of the vaccine that's going to get us all back to seeing friends and dining out and going to see plays in theatres and sing together at concerts and laugh at the movies."

Christie launched her own wine brand

Christie launched a line of organic and vegan prosecco, Bellissima, several years ago, and she has been proudly sharing the tipples with new friends on the island.

Attending a neighbor's housewarming party earlier in April, she shared a snap of herself with a magnum of Ferrari champagne and joked it "was my duty to check out the competition to my @bellissimaprosecco at our fantastico new Italiano neighbors housewarming party."

