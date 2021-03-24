Christie Brinkley mourns sad death of co-star with heartfelt tribute The supermodel shared her sorrow on social media

Christie Brinkley paid a beautiful tribute to the late actor, George Segal, on Wednesday when she mourned his sad death with a touching social media message.

The Sports Illustrated model had a cameo in the star's most recent show, The Goldbergs, and reminisced about how special it was to work with such a "charming" man.

After hearing the Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf star had passed away at the age of 87, Christie shared a selection of photos from the set along with a lengthy and emotional message about her short time working with him.

Her tribute read: "I only got to work with George Segal for two days but that was more than enough time to confirm all the great and wonderful things I ever heard about him were true!

"He was as charming as any character her ever portrayed and funny, witty, talented, sweet and easygoing, a real pro and trooper...we were working under the hottest LA sun with record-breaking temperatures, yet never once did he complain.

Christie paid a sweet tribute to George Segal as she remembered what a kind man he was

"In fact, if we're smiling in the photo it’s probably from one of his comments designed to keep everyone happy .

"He made me feel like one of the family... and that’s where my heart is today with his TV family that it was clear to see how much they adored him @thegoldbergsabc and to his real family and gazillions of fans ...What a mensch."

George sadly passed away on 23 March at the age of 87

His wife Sonia Segal said she and her family were "devastated" to confirm he died "due to complications from bypass surgery" on 23 March in California.

