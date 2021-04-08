Christie Brinkley finds the perfect beach dress for her island getaway The star is currently enjoying a holiday in the Turks and Caicos Islands

Christie Brinkley frequently blows fans away with her ageless appearance, and she is looking so youthful on her latest vacation.

Christie is currently staying with her family in a holiday villa in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

In a series of stunning photos, the model went to a housewarming party with her new neighbours on the island, an Italian family.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley shares the secrets to her age-defying skin

The 67-year-old looked ageless in a beautiful white translucent beach dress, with blue natural prints all across it. Underneath her dress, she had a leopard print bikini on.

Celebrating the event, she wrote: "As 'the girl in the red Ferrari' in the classic comedy #nationallampoonsvacation I felt it was my duty to check out the competition to my @bellissimaprosecco at our fantastico new Italiano neighbors housewarming party which was so much fun even the sunset had to wish them a warm welcome with a sky full of hugs and kisses."

Christie also shared a series of photos from the event, with her family sat around their neighbours' table, a sensational sunset and her dog, Chester, getting in on some of the fun.

Fans loved the model's beach dress

Fans were quick to compliment the gorgeous model on her appearance, as one wrote: "That dress! Love it and you!"

Another added: "Great pictures of y'all sweet Christie. I love you always," and a third posted: "#vacation like it's 1983."

Many other fans were obsessed with Chester, who in one of the snaps was sat in a golf cart. "Adorable doggie," said one, while another enthused: "Chester looks like he's winking at us from the golf cart! Adorable."

The model made friends with her new neighbours

In 2019, Christie competed on the 28th season of Dancing with the Stars, but was forced to withdraw after breaking her arm.

The fracture caused major damage, and doctors have advised her that she needs to undergo surgery, but the star admitted that she was putting it off over fear of having her arm in plaster during her recovery.

Speaking to The Times, she said she didn't want to feel helpless, revealing that once she had to have an assistant cut her out of her underwear when she needed the bathroom while wearing a tight dress she couldn't get out of.

She also explained to the publication that she felt "too young" not to be working, and that'd she have to put work off while she recovered.

