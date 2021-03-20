Christie Brinkley shares unbelievable throwback bikini photo - and fans go wild The model made a season statement in a white two-piece

Christie Brinkley waved goodbye to winter and welcomed spring with the most amazing bikini photo on Friday.

The star, 67, sent fans wild with a snapshot from her National Lampoons days and she looked amazing.

Christie wore a tiny white two-piece which showcased her model physique. She simply captioned the image shared on Instagram: "Leaving Winter behind and Diving into Spring (and the Week End) with a #flashbackfriday. Have a happy Week End Everybody. #davidhockney."

Her followers loved the nostalgic image and commented: "Breathtakingly gorgeous," and, "Love that you are a Model example of Healthy, Gorgeous, & Athletic for young & old Gals alike; decade after decade."

Christie continues to inspire her fans with her healthy approach to life and she recently revealed her collaboration with SBLA Beauty.

Christie shared the image from the movie National Lampoons

The model is revealing her top tips for maintaining her youthful good looks, thanks to the beauty brand.

When she announced the venture on social media, she wrote: "I am super excited to introduce you to @sblabeauty I am joining forces with them and their innovative creator @randijoy6 as brand ambassador and equity partner to bring you revolutionary products that really work!

Christie is bidding winter goodbye!

"I am also excited to let you know that in the days ahead we will be starting a beauty and wellness page where I can share with you everything I have learned in my 47 year career as a model and most of all I want to hear from you... to answer your beauty wellness questions and concerns so hopefully together we can create more products tailored to your beauty needs!"

