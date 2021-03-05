Christie Brinkley rocks skimpy bikini bottoms in stunning swimsuit throwback 'You look amazing and happy!!!’ shared one fan

Christie Brinkley has been branded "amazing" after she shared a stunning swimsuit throwback to her time on Turks and Caicos.

The former supermodel posted the picture, which saw her in skimpy bikini bottoms and a long-sleeve rash top, to celebrate her line of organic and vegan prosecco, Bellissima.

"Throwing it back to the Turks & Caicos as I look forward to the warmer days ahead!" Christie captioned the post.

"You look amazing and happy!!!" shared one fan as another added: "You’re incredible Christie."

"Still a babe," joked one follower.

Christie was celebrating her line of organic and vegan prosecco, Bellissima.

Christie has spent much of the coronavirus pandemic at her luxury beachfront home in the Caribbean.

But she recently returned to New York and in early February took to Instagram to reveal that she had received her coronavirus jab. In footage taken from her car, Christie told viewers: "Guess where I'm going? I'm going to get my Covid-19 vaccination.

"It's a beautiful day for a vaccine. I feel so lucky."

The 67-year-old recently got her second COVID-19 vaccine

Weeks later, in early March, she took to social media to share a video of her getting the second jab, along with a photo with the nurses just after.

The 67-year-old wrote: "I just got my second dose of the vaccine that's going to get us all back to seeing friends and dining out and going to see plays in theatres and sing together at concerts and laugh at the movies.

"Thank you Lisa and all your lovely associates helping with this monumental goal! You are heroes on the frontline and I hope you all feel our appreciation!

"Let's do this my friends, let's beat #covid_19 once and for all! We've got a lot of living to do."

