Christie Brinkley wows fans with seriously breathtaking beach photos

Christie Brinkley made her fans green with envy on Good Friday when she shared a series of stunning beach photos. The 67-year-old supermodel looked elegant as ever as she enjoyed a fun-filled outing with her beloved dog, capturing some incredible photos of her scenic day out.

The blonde beauty was seen modelling a simple swimsuit, with a bright blue sarong knotted around her waist. Keeping her outfit colour coordinated, Christie layered up with a tropical print kaftan and carried a straw beach bag with azure detailing.

Christie was seen leaning against a rock as she gazed out to sea, a pair of oversized shades completing her look.

Another striking image showed Christie's breathtaking location in closer detail, including the crystal clear waters and bright blue skies.

One thing's for sure – her pet dog Chester appeared to be having the time of his life! Christie captioned the images: "Chester and the Shady Lady #chesterbrinkley #luckyhousepc".

Christie wowed in a blue swimsuit and matching kaftan

Just last month, Christie sparked a major fan reaction with another swimsuit photo – this time a throwback shot.

Her fans were quick to react, with one saying: "Love that you are a Model example of Healthy, Gorgeous, & Athletic for young & old Gals alike; decade after decade."

The model, 67, was joined by her pet dog Chester

Meanwhile, the veteran model recently announced her new beauty venture, confirming she had teamed up with SBLA Beauty.

She said: "I am also excited to let you know that in the days ahead we will be starting a beauty and wellness page where I can share with you everything I have learned in my 47 year career as a model and most of all I want to hear from you... to answer your beauty wellness questions and concerns so hopefully together we can create more products tailored to your beauty needs!"

