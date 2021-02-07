Christie Brinkley shares incredible health update days after birthday The supermodel shared the news with fans on Instagram

Christie Brinkley recently returned to New York after spending the majority of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at her luxury beach front home in the Caribbean.

And now that she's back in the city, the supermodel has been wasting no time, keeping busy both with work and being productive with her health.

Over the weekend, the 67-year-old took to Instagram to reveal that she had received her coronavirus jab – and she was thrilled.

VIDEO: Christie Brinkley dances up a storm at her birthday party

In footage taken from her car, Christie told viewers: "Guess where I'm going? I'm going to get my Covid-19 vaccination. It's a beautiful day for a vaccine. I feel so lucky."

The star drove to Astoria, Queens, where she got her first dose of the vaccination. "I feel so lucky to have got my appointment, I'm so grateful to scientists, I would urge all of you out there to learn about the vaccine and find a place to get one."

Christie Brinkley told fans about her covid vaccination

"I really would encourage everyone to do it."

The star was then filmed getting the vaccination, and gave an excited update, telling fans she was thrilled that she had received her first dose.

In the caption alongside the footage, Christie wrote: "A real shot in the arm! Thank you Lisa for being so gentle! Ps.some doctors are saying your arm may be sore but do not take any kind of anti-inflammatory, it may blunt the vaccines immune response."

The supermodel received her first dose of the covid jab

Fans were quick to share their own vaccination stories in the comments, with one writing: "Thank you for posting this, this is awesome! I will be getting it as well, love your encouragement and positivity."

Another wrote: "You are awesome! I've had both my shots and had no problems with either one of them." A third added: "Great you are using your platform to encourage others."

Christie received her vaccination shortly after her 67th birthday. The star celebrated her big day in New York at home with her family.

Christie has recently returned to New York after spending time in the Caribbean

Christie also posted a fun photo of herself to mark her big day on social media, showing her jumping out of a bright pink birthday cake.

The photo, which was taken last year, showed Christie in a leotard type ensemble, popping out of a massive fake cake.

