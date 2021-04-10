Christie Brinkley looks sensational in bright red bikini The model is on vacation in Turks and Caicos

Christie Brinkley is currently enjoying a beautiful tropical getaway - and she’s dressed to impress!

The 67-year-old model looked incredible in a red string bikini top as she shared her secrets to safe tanning with an Instagram post.

MORE: Christie Brinkley wows fans with seriously breathtaking beach photos

Christie teamed her skimpy swimwear with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a white shirt coverup for the snapshots posted on social media.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley shares secret to her age-defying beauty

She completed her look with an elegant gold necklace with the letter 'C' charm attached.

Her youthful complexion and glowing smile sparked a huge reaction from her followers who praised Christie’s timeless beauty and thanked her for her top tips.

The star - who is staying with her family in Turks and Caicos - was promoting the SBLA Beauty products and wrote: "Scroll thru to see my favorite products I'm using on this trip that will protect you from the sun,tan you like the sun, and to repair you from the sun.

MORE: Christie Brinkley shares unbelievable throwback bikini photo - and fans go wild

READ: Christie Brinkley details shocking health update

Christie's fans adored her beach look

"Love my @sblabeauty! And I really need it as I didn’t do enough to protect myself from the sun when I was young so please protect your skin with #spf everyday!"

Her fans wrote: "You still look timeless," and asked: "Do you ever age?" Others adored her bright red bikini top and more admitted trying SBLA Beauty and loving it.

MORE: Christie Brinkley's palatial greenhouse looks like it belongs in a botanical garden

READ: Christie Brinkley's flawless complexion in new video sparks major fan reaction

Christie is enjoying a dreamy getaway

Christie recently opened up about her venture with the brand with another post on Instagram and said: "I am also excited to let you know that in the days ahead we will be starting a beauty and wellness page where I can share with you everything I have learned in my 47 year career as a model and most of all I want to hear from you... to answer your beauty wellness questions and concerns so hopefully together we can create more products tailored to your beauty needs!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.