Christie Brinkley shares sensational swimsuit photo for heartfelt reason The model lost someone close to her

Christie Brinkley looks sensational whenever she poses, but her latest post has a heartfelt message alongside it.

On Saturday, the supermodel shared a throwback shot of herself in a stunning green and white swimsuit, while a team polished her look.

Kneeling down to her left was makeup artist Joey Mills, and Christie wrote about her sadness upon hearing about his death.

Paying tribute to the makeup artist, she wrote: "I was so very sad to learn of the passing of Joey Mills."

Christie also noted the rest of the crew working on her, including the late Howard Fulger who was styling her hair.

She added: "This team created so many of the looks that inspired our own style.

"Joey cherished his role of making women look and feel beautiful. He was expert at bringing out your best features, and he was a joy to work with!"

The star also wrote about Joey's comedic abilities, recalling how he'd frequently entertain her and other members of the team.

"We travelled together to Mexico, I believe it was for Cover Girl and he kept us laughing the whole time," she remembered.

Christie paid a heartfelt tribute to makeup artist Joey Mills

Finishing her tribute, she wrote: "Some people just have a way of lighting up a room when they walk in, and Joey was one of them.

"I only hope he knew how much he was loved."

Didier Malige, who worked with Joey, praised Christie for her tribute, saying: "Joey had a very positive energy on all of us… Thank you Christie for your tribute."

Another fan added: "Awww, so nice that you remember all these different people so fondly."

A third wrote: "So sad. Condolences sent to all who knew him."

The supermodel always looks stunning

The model recently had some good news to share, as she welcomed an adorable new member to her family – a puppy.

"Our family is growing in the most delightful way..introducing Lionel Brinkley," she wrote, alongside an adorable snap of her cuddling the pup in the snow.

Christie's fans immediately fell in love with the adorable pooch, with one writing: "LIONEL!!!!!! Welcome to the best family ever!! You just won the dog lottery!!! CB!! He's so cute!!! Congrats!!!!"

Another added: "Congratulations! Welcome home Lionel. You are one lucky pup!"

